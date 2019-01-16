Pierce Brosnan bumps into Amanda Seyfried and Hugh Jackman in Switzerland, shares 'hunky' snap

"Mama Mia" star Amanda Seyfried reunited with her long lost onscreen"dad" Pierce Brosnan at Geneva Airport in Switzerland on Tuesday.

Brosnan randomly spotted Seyfried, 33, and actor Hugh Jackman, 50, walking into an airport lounge — and he couldn't have been more delighted by the chance encounter.

"So there I am sitting in the airport lounge at Genva airport and who should walk into my day but Amanda and Hugh ...love you both and all the work that you do ❤️ safe travels," Brosnan, 65, wrote in an Instagram post which has since garnered more than 170,000 likes.

The Irish actor posed with his arm around the pair, and fans swooned.

"Geeez, my two favorite hunks!!! What lucky girl!" on Instagram user gushed.

"So who’s a lucky girl then?" another echoed.

"Mamma Mia!!! Here we go again!!! ft. The Greatest Showman!!! Haha! Love it!" a user chimed in.

Jackman also shared the adorable photo with the caption, "Our daughter."

Like Brosnan, Jackman has also played Seyfried's dad before. Seyfried was cast as Jackman's adopted daughter in the award-winning musical Les Miserables — and from there, their friendship blossomed.

“There is nothing bad to say about Hugh. He isn’t human. I bet you anything he’s got some kind of superhuman capabilities, beyond just being just the kindest, gentlest soul I’ve come across," Seyfried said of Jackman in a 2012 interview with Vanity Fair.

Years later, the friends reunited onscreen for the adventure film "Pan."

“It’s such a different relationship that I have with his character, my character. ... It’s so funny going from father and daughter to what we are in this movie," Seyfried told the Irish Examiner in 2015.

On Monday, Seyfried and Jackman attended a luxury watch expo called Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH) in Geneza. Seyfried was photographed in a pink gown while swinging by the Jaeger-LeCoultre booth during the event, according to The Daily Mail. Jackman posted a photo from the event on Instagram, showcasing his Geosphere 1858 watch.

Seyfried is currently filming "You Should Have Left," a horror drama starring Kevin Bacon that's set in the Alps, according to an IMDB description.