Phish fan dies after falling from upper level at Chase Center

The man was declared dead at the scene

A man fell to his death after plummeting from an upper level of the Chase Center during a Phish concert on Sunday night. 

The jam band was playing its final of two shows in a row at the venue when officials were alerted of a person in need of medical attention, possibly due to a fall around 8:55 p.m. on Sunday, San Francisco Police told KQED

He was declared dead at the scene. 

This photo shows a facade with sign at the Chase Center from December 2019. Recently, a Phish fan died after falling from the upper level of the Chase Center in San Francisco. ( Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

"Medics arrived and immediately provided medical treatment, but despite the efforts of the emergency responders the victim succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased," Officer Robert Rueca told the outlet in an email. 

The exact cause of death is being investigated by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, but foul play is not expected, police said. 

The dead man’s name has not been made public. 

Less than an hour later at 9:45 p.m., officers responded to another report of a man who had fallen, injuring both himself and another man he landed on. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police told KQED. 

Page McConnell, Jon Fishman, Trey Anastasio and Mike Gordon of Phish perform at the Hampton Coliseum in March 2009 in Hampton, Virginia. Recently, a Phish fan fell to his death at a concert held in the Chase Center in San Francisco. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

"I think we’re still in shock. It was pretty intense," Erika Munsch, who was four rows away from where the victim died, told NBC Bay Area. "There was no movement. The fact that they did CPR so quickly was a sign that, like, it wasn’t good." 

"I can’t get the image out of my mind," the stunned Phish fan said. 

Police said the investigation and the causes of these falls have not been determined at this time. 

An exterior view of the Chase Center, where the NBA Golden State Warriors play in March 2020 in San Francisco, California. Recently, a Phish fan died after falling at the Chase Center. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Chase Center released a statement saying, "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s loved ones," Chase Center said, according to NBC Bay Area. "We are working with local authorities to determine exactly what happened." 

The band has not yet made a statement on the incident. 

