Phil Collins' daughter Lily Collins' engagement, wedding rings stolen from West Hollywood hotel spa

Lily Collins’ engagement ring, wedding ring and other items were allegedly stolen from the actress while she was at a West Hollywood hotel May 6.

The West Hollywood Sheriff’s Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that it is investigating a burglary by an unknown number of suspects at a hotel in the 9000 block of Sunset Boulevard and the victim is a "well-known celebrity."

Collins, 34, had put her jewelry in a secure locker at the spa of West Hollywood’s Edition Hotel, but when she returned, it was gone and there was no sign of forced entry.

No suspects have been arrested.

The "Emily in Paris" star shared several photos of her ring on Instagram in 2020 after she got engaged to writer/director Charlie McDowell.

"The purest joy I’ve ever felt..." she wrote in one post, adding, "I’ve been waiting my lifetime for you and I can’t wait to spend our lifetime together..."

The couple got married in 2021 in Dutton Hot Springs, Colorado.

"What started as a fairytale, is now my forever reality. I’ll never be able to properly describe how otherworldly this past weekend was, but magical is a pretty good place to start…" the actress wrote on Instagram alongside with a wedding photo of the couple kissing in front of a waterfall.

She added another shot of them kissing at the altar, writing, "I’ve never wanted to be someone’s someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other’s forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Collins’ reps and Edition Hotel.