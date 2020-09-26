Lily Collins gets engaged to director Charlie McDowell

Lily Collins is a bride-to-be.

The "Les Mis" star, 31, announced on Instagram Friday her engagement to writer-director Charlie McDowell.

"I've been waiting my lifetime for you and I can't wait to spend our lifetime together," Collins captioned a slideshow of photos of during and after the proposal.

The couple appeared to be on a trip to the mountains, where McDowell popped the question. In one photo, Collins is spotted giggling as her now-fiance was bent down on one knee.

Hours after announcing her engagement, Collins shared another photo of herself flashing her diamond ring on her finger as she smiled wide.

"The purest joy I've ever felt...," she wrote.

The "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile" actress's famous friends congratulated her in the comments section.

"Congrats!!!!" Ashley Tisdale commented with a couple of heart emojis.

"Soooo happy for you! Love you Li Li boo! What a special day," singer Ciara wrote.

McDowell's mother, actress Mary Steenburgen, commented: "We love you SO much! We are over the moon with happiness to have you in our family!!!!"

McDowell shared the news on his own account with a picture of Collins wearing her ring, writing, "In a time of uncertainty and darkness you have illuminated my life. I will forever cherish my adventure with you."

The ring was designed by Irene Neuwirth, whom the director thanked in the comments section of his post, writing, "Thank you for making the most beautiful ring I've ever seen." Collins followed suit, calling her new rock "the most stunning, perfect ring."

Collins and McDowell were first linked to one another in July 2019. One month later, Collins went official with their romance on social media.

McDowell, whose father is actor Malcolm McDowell, has directed episodes of "Legion," "Dear White People," and "Silicon Valley" among other credits.