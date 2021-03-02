Phil Collins’ Alamo artifacts collection go on display in Texas

Phil Collins’ Alamo artifacts collection went on display Tuesday after the British singer donated the items to the state of Texas.

The "Phil Collins Collection Preview" exhibit features a brass cannon used by the Mexican Army during the Battle of the Alamo and the original battle orders that called for the attack on the Alamo.

"We are beyond excited to finally share some of the amazing artifacts Mr. Collins so generously donated," said Kristi Miller Nichols, the Alamo’s director of archaeology, collections and historical research.

"The public has been very interested in seeing the Collins collection," she shared. "It has been an honor to care for and preserve these artifacts over the years.

The temporary exhibit is on display through April 25. The 70-year-old previously donated his collection of more than 200 artifacts to the Texas General Land Office in 2014.

During the 1836 Battle of the Alamo, nearly 200 defenders died following a 13-day fight with Mexican forces led by General Santa Anna.

Collins, the former drummer and front-man for Genesis, has sold more than 150 million albums, as well as penned numerous #1 and top 10 hits. He is also the author of the "Tarzan" movie soundtrack.

According to the Alamo’s website, Collins built his collection, which includes hundreds of items, over several decades. He first fell in love with the Alamo’s story as a 5-year-old when he saw the 1955 Disney production of "Davy Crockett, King of the Wild Frontier."

Collins said that while other children were playing cops and robbers, he was re-enacting the Battle of the Alamo.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.