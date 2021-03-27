Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Virginia
Published

Virginia Beach shooting leaves multiple people wounded: reports

'Several victims' had 'possibly life-threatening injuries,' police tweeted

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 26Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Several people were shot near the Virginia Beach Oceanfront in southeastern Virginia on Friday night, according to local news sources.

Shortly after 1 a.m. ET Saturday, Virginia Beach police tweeted that "several victims" had "possibly life-threatening injuries."

The shooting started around 11:30 p.m. ET Friday in the 1900 block of Pacific Avenue, WAVY-TV reported.

Multiple people were taken to a hospital, Virginia Beach EMS said, according to WAVY.

BOULDER SHOOTING SUSPECT HELD WITHOUT BAIL ON FIRST-DEGREE MURDER CHARGES

A WVEX-TV reporter at the scene tweeted she heard a police officer say, "This is bad." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No other information was immediately available. Check back for updates.

Your Money