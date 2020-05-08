Pete Davidson shares hilarious story of trying to stay sober while quarantining with his mom

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Pete Davidson revealed that some of his fans are making it difficult to stay sober while he quarantines in a house with his mother.

The “Saturday Night Live” star appeared on the latest episode of the “Tonight Show” alongside director Judd Apatow to promote their latest film “The King of Staten Island.” The 26-year-old comedian explained that he’s been riding out the COVID-19 pandemic in the basement of the house he shares with his mom and shared a story of an odd encounter they had with the outside world.

“Me and Judd released this video to kind of try and get it out there that the movie's coming out and I mentioned that I wasn’t doing drugs, that I was trying not to,” Davidson explained. “And then, literally three hours later, a lady rang my doorbell with a full bag of weed and gave it to my mom and said, 'I heard your son needs this.’”

Davidson later revealed that the unnamed fan traveled for a while just to give the illegal gift.

He joked: "So if you see this, please do not do that. Because I will sell it."

“Yeah, he’s a drug dealer now,” Apatow responded.

The trailer for the duo’s upcoming film dropped on Thursday, giving viewers their first look at Davidson’s semi-autobiographical story. The film follows a young man from Staten Island who lives with his mother following the death of his father, a firefighter, several years ago. Their comfortable routine is thrown into chaos when she starts dating another firefighter, played by fellow comedian Bill Burr. Davidson's real-life father was a firefighter who died during the September 11, 2001 attacks.

While on the “Tonight Show,” Apatow revealed how he and Davidson first started working together, taking the audience all the way back to the making of the 2015 movie “Trainwreck.”

“Well, when we were doing ‘Trainwreck,’ I asked Amy Schumer, 'Who's funny, who should I know?' And she said, 'The funniest person is this 20-year-old kid, Pete Davidson,'" Apatow recalled. "So, we put him in Trainwreck… he had this one brief scene with Bill Hader."

"It was really crazy. I was on set for like maybe 12 minutes and I met Bill Hader and then, about like a day later, Bill Hader called me and he goes, 'I recommended you to Lorne Michaels,'" Davidson explained. "And I was like, 'Why?!' I barely had any interaction with him."