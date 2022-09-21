Pete Davidson spotted with arm around 'Meet Cute' co-star Kaley Cuoco: 'He’s a sweet human being’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson and "The Flight Attendant" actress Kaley Cuoco were both spotted with all smiles in New York City on Tuesday.

The comedian was pictured with his arm around "The Big Bang Theory" alum as the two attended the premiere for the upcoming romantic comedy Peacock's "Meet Cute," which they both star in.

Davidson, 28, kept things casual as he wore a white hooded sweatshirt and green sweatpants. Cuoco stunned in a glittery Dolce and Gabbana blazer dress with black strappy heels and held a gold sequin clutch to top off her red-carpet look.

"I'm glad Pete dressed up for the occasion. That is so bad," Cuoco joked, according to Entertainment Tonight.



KALEY CUOCO AND PETE DAVIDSON BOTH STAR IN THE UPCOMING ROMANTIC COMEDY ‘MEET CUTE’



"I'm really glad you dressed up tonight," she said as the two co-stars exchanged laughs on the red carpet and then continued to interact with press.

The 36-year-old actress continued to gush about her "Meet Cute" co-star and explained how it was to work with Davidson on set.

"Honestly…he's just a really sweet human being," Cuoco pointed out, according to the media outlet.

"Especially shooting here in New York, he has a lot of fans…he takes a photo with every person, he signs every autograph…He's really generous when it comes to that, and it's a really sweet side to him," she added.

Cuoco was previously married to Karl Cook and before that, Ryan Sweeting. She is currently dating new boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, while Davidson remains single.

"Meet Cute" is Davidson’s first time playing a lead male role in a rom-com. He also starred in smaller roles in movies such as "Trainwreck" and "Set it Up."

This was Davidson’s first major public appearance since his split with reality television star Kim Kardashian.

Meanwhile, Kardashian also happened to be in New York City at the same time as her ex-boyfriend.

"The Kardashians" star made press appearances around the Big Apple for season two of her Hulu show.