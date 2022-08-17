Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson both star in the upcoming romantic comedy "Meet Cute." 

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson's characters find love at first sight in the upcoming romantic comedy "Meet Cute."

The movie will be released on Peacock on September 21. The rom-com also has a sci-fi element intertwined within the plot, which follows Cuoco's character Shelia who has access to a time machine and replays the day she and Davidson's character Gary meet over and over again. When Sheila decides that their love at first site isn't quite perfect enough, she goes back in time further to make the perfect man out of Gary.

The movie is written by Noga Pnueli and directed by Alex Lehmann with Akiva Goldsman, Rachel Reznick Wizenberg, Gregory Lessans, Santosh Govindaraju and Dan Reardon as producers.

"If I had a time machine right now I'd be torn," Lehmann said about the movie. "Do I skip ahead to our release date or go back and relive the joy it was making this film? Lucky for me it's a decision I don't get to make."

This isn't the "Saturday Night Live" alums first time working on rom-coms, but it is his first time playing the leading man in one. Davidson has had small roles in the romantic comedies "Trainwreck," "Set it Up," "What Men Want" and "I Want You Back."

The former "Saturday Night Live" star has also covered different movie genres with his roles in "The King of Staten Island," "Suicide Squad" and "Bodies Bodies Bodies."

Even though Davidson's character is finding love again and again on screen, the news of this upcoming film comes fresh off the news of Davison's break up with reality star Kim Kardashian. The news of their breakup surfaced at the beginning of the August, after the two had been in a relationship for ten months.

Cuoco, who is known for her roles on the television shows "The Big Band Theory" and "The Fight Attendant" seemed to have her own real life "Meet Cute" moment with new boyfriend Tom Pelphrey. She was previously married to Karl Cook and before that, Ryan Sweeting.