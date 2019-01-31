Pete Davidson and Kanye West seen hanging out following 'SNL' pro-Trump spat

In a very unlikely pairing, rapper Kanye West and comedian Pete Davidson were seen hanging out together after the latter of the two made fun of West over his politics on “Saturday Night Live.”

In a series of photos on Kim Kardashian-West’s Instagram, the 25-year-old comic and the 41-year-old singer were hanging out together while celebrating their mutual friend Kid Cudi’s 35th birthday. Also joining in the festivities was 23-year-old actor Timothee Chalamet.

PETE DAVIDSON JOKES ABOUT REHAB, QUITTING INSTAGRAM WHILE DRINKING BEER

Kardashian-West posted a series of images that appear to show the group laughing and having a good time together. However, it’s unclear if there’s still any bad blood between them after a dust-up they had over West’s appearance on “SNL” in 2018.

After West gave an unexpected and unplanned pro-Trump rant to close out the previous week’s show, Pete Davidson appeared on “Weekend Update” the following week to sound off on the bizarre political speech that the often-outspoken musician gave.

“What Kanye said after we went off the air last week was one of the worst, most awkward things I’ve ever seen here, and I’ve seen Chevy Chase speak to an intern,” Davidson joked at the time.

KANYE WEST TALKS POLITICS AFTER SEEKING DISTANCE FROM POLITICS

West made headlines for sporting a “Make America Great Again” hat and giving Donald Trump his support. He claimed that he was told not to wear his hat during his appearance on “SNL.” However, Davidson claimed that assertion was false.

“He wore it all week,” Davidson said. “Nobody told him not to wear it. I wish I bullied you. I wish I would have suggested that it might upset some people, like your wife [Kim Kardashian West] or every black person ever.”

In his speech, West discussed his support of Trump and his distaste of Democrats and the way they’re viewed by the black community in America.

“I wanna cry right now, black man in America, supposed to keep what you’re feelin’ inside right now…” West said. “The blacks want always Democrats…you know it’s like the plan they did, to take the fathers out the home and put them on welfare… does anybody know about that? That’s a Democratic plan.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He continued: “There’s so many times I talk to a white person and [they] say, ‘How could you like Trump, he’s racist?’ Well, if I was concerned about racism I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago.”