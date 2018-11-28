'Jeopardy' contestant confuses Kid Cudi for Uncle Kracker

A "Jeopardy!" contestant made a massive pop culture goof on Tuesday's show, confusing rapper Kid Cudi with country and rock artist Uncle Kracker.

Needless to say, the moment didn't take long to go viral.

During the category "Familial Music," host Alex Trebek showed a photo of Kracker with the clue: “Formerly Kid Rock’s DJ, this avuncular fellow has ranged from country-pop to rap-rock."

Contestant Myra Guideng responded: "Who's Kid Cudi?"

Guideng's mistake immediately sparked reactions from the Twitterverse, including Cudi himself, who re-tweeted the moment captioning it with laughing and crying emojis.

Other Twitter users also chimed in on the "Jeopardy!" contestant's blunder, which ultimately cost her $1,200.

"Uncle Kracker...Kid Cudi, what’s the difference gotta love a good #Jeopardy answer that is way off!" tweeted one individual.

"I am dying at the #Jeopardy contestant who answered kid cudi for a clue about uncle kracker," wrote another person.

Tweeted another social media user: "YOU GUYS: A contestant on Jeopardy just said “who is Kid Cudi” at a picture of Uncle Kracker."

"A woman on Jeopardy mistakenly called Uncle Kracker, Kid Cudi. And I will never be the same. I will never stop laughing," tweeted one person.

"The clue on Jeopardy! just now showed a clear as day picture of Uncle Kracker and the girl guessed it was Kid Cudi lmaooooooo I’m weak," wrote another individual.