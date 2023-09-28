Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

People’s Choice Country: Jessie James Decker, 'Yellowstone's' Lainey Wilson, Kelsea Ballerini shine on carpet

Toby Keith and Wynonna Judd honored at inaugural People's Choice Country Awards at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Jessie James Decker cradled her baby bump in a tight black mini dress with a silver sequined strap across her chest for the People's Choice Country Awards Thursday in Nashville. 

Her husband, former NFL pro Eric Decker, stayed close by as they made their way into the Grand Ole Opry.

Kelsea Ballerini sparkled wearing a custom Coach sequined mini dress with a high neckline. She twisted up her bright blonde hair and let a few strands cascade across her face. 

Lainey Wilson, nominated for the album of 2023 in addition to song, collaboration and female artist, stepped out in a silver sequin ensemble with a matching hat and purse.

LITTLE BIG TOWN EXPLAINS TAYLOR SWIFT'S ‘CULT-LIKE' FANDOM: ‘WE’VE BEEN SWIFTIES FOR A LONG TIME'

Toby Keith returned to the red carpet after more than a year-long hiatus after his stomach cancer diagnosis in June 2022.

"The Hills" star Kristin Cavallari sported a classic white strapless dress with a thigh-high slit and a pair of matching white heels.

Carly Pearce rocked an olive gown with cutouts above her hips and funky fringe details for the inaugural show in Nashville.

Wynonna Judd stepped out in all-black threads with her signature fiery red hair cascading down her shoulders.

Before Kane Brown performed, he walked the red carpet wearing a black ribbed shirt and matching pants, while wife Katelyn Jae rocked a silky lilac dress.

"The Bachelorette" star Hannah Brown wore a sparkling gown with a keyhole cut-out across her chest.

HARDY sported his classic black hat with a black jacket and slacks before performing at the People's Choice Country Awards.

Mickey Guyton mixed business with pleasure by wearing a white blazer with a bold purple, teal and yellow plaid print, paired with a matching mini skirt.

Little Big Town hosted the first People's Choice Country Awards. Band members Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook walked the red carpet in style at the Grand Ole Opry.

Lady A dressed to impress, with lead singer Hillary Scott rocking a lacy black gown with a keyhole cutout. 

Nominees for the first-ever People's Choice Country Awards included Morgan Wallen, Jelly Roll, Hardy, Luke Combs and Lainey Wilson.

The show will feature performances by Carly Pearce, Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown and Dan + Shay.

Blake Shelton will present Toby Keith the country icon award. Keith will also return to the stage for his first major performance amid his cancer battle. 

Wynonna Judd will receive the country champion award more than one year after her mother Naomi Judd's death at 76.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

