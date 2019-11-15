Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Pornhub performers' PayPal payments put on ice

By Andy Sahadeo | Fox News
PayPal announced that they will no longer support Pornhub performers following a dispute with the popular website.

“Following a review, we have discovered that PornHub has made certain business payments through PayPal without seeking our permission. We have taken action to stop these transactions from occurring,” PayPal said in a statement, according to Reuters.

PayPal’s decision to cut ties with the porn company spells trouble for “over a hundred thousand performers” who use Pornhub as a source of income.

Several models took to social media to voice their complaints over PayPal’s mysterious decision to sever ties with Pornhub.

In a blog post published on Thursday, Pornhub stated, "We are all devastated by PayPal's decision to stop payouts to over a hundred thousand performers who rely on them for their livelihoods.”

The blog post provides models with information on how to get paid through other means following the split from PayPal.

Attendees of the 2nd Annual Porn Hub Awards at Orpheum Theatre on October 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

“Payments will start to be sent out the end of this week. We sincerely apologize if this causes any delays and we will have staff working around the clock to make sure all payouts are processed as fast as possible on the new payment methods,” the blog post further continued.

"Decisions like that of PayPal and other major companies do nothing but harm efforts to end discrimination and stigma towards sex workers," a Pornhub spokesperson said in a statement to Vice.