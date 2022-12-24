Paulina Porizkova poses topless on the beach, shares her superpower: 'You make other women feel beautiful'

Paulina Porizkova is leaving little to the imagination.

The former supermodel, 57, took to Instagram this week to share a topless bikini selfie from a vacation in St. Maarten four years ago. In her lengthy caption, Porizkova revealed when she discovered her "superpower."

"Four years ago, I was on a vacation with friends in St Maarten. We were lounging on the beach, and I brought up the topic of superpowers. What were our real life superpowers? What did we think of our own and those of each other?" she began.

She continued: "We didn’t get around to mine before I went and had a dip in the ocean, and when I came back, my two girlfriends were excited. ‘We nailed your superpower’, they exclaimed. ‘You make other women feel beautiful’."

Porizkova then shared that she was surprised by this response from her friends, since she was "accused of the opposite" for decades.

"My image, I had been told, had been making women feel bad about themselves for decades. But what my girlfriends were saying, was that my presence made them feel beautiful. Looking at me made women feel bad, but hearing me made them feel good," she shared.

The 57-year-old continued her caption, sharing that the people closest to her in life often assume she is used to receiving compliments, so they "very rarely" give her them. Due to this, Porizkova makes it a point to hand out nice words to others.

"Is it shallow? Is it superficial? Maybe. But who cares when the result is a heartfelt smile and a little extra bounce in the step," she wrote. "Every woman is beautiful in her own and unique way. Why not celebrate it?"

In November, Porizkova opened up on Jada Pinkett’s Smith’s "Red Table Talk" about struggling financially following her ex-husband’s passing.

Ric Ocasek, The Cars frontman, passed away suddenly in 2019 at age 75 from natural causes in their New York City home.

In 2018, Porizkova and Ocasek announced they had split after 28 years of marriage. At the time of Ocasek’s death, the pair had been separated for several years. However, they weren’t legally divorced and were still living together. The former couple share two sons, Jonathan and Oliver.

"So, you didn’t have any money for groceries?" asked Pinkett Smith.

"No cash," Porizkova said.

In 2021, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star told Paula Polito, vice chairwoman of UBS Global Wealth management, that she was forced to rely on friends for groceries. Porizkova said she never signed a prenup with the rocker, a decision she regretted.

When Ocasek died, Porizkova was stunned to learn that the singer had cut her out of his will, claiming that she had "abandoned" him.

"I got two mortgaged houses and the pension but no way to pay for anything," she explained at the time. "So, obviously things had to be sold, but until they got sold, I had nothing to live on. I literally went through a year of asking my friends to buy us groceries. It was not a good position to be in."

Porizkova first met Ocasek in 1984 on the set of the music video for "Drive." She was 19 at the time. They said, "I do" in 1989, when she was 24 and he was 45. Porizkova claimed that Ocasek told her that signing a prenup would be a "bad omen."

