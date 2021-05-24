Paulina Porizkova's son graduates, says late husband Ric Ocasek would be 'proud'

Paulina Porizkova's son graduated college on Sunday and the model reflected on the special occasion on social media.

The 56-year-old posted a photo celebrating Oliver's accomplishment and also honored her late husband, Ric Ocasek.

"This weekend, I want to send out well-wishes and congratulations to everyone whose children are taking a big step into adulthood," Porizkova captioned a family photo with her other son Jonathan.

"But my heart goes out to all of us who are attending such momentous occasions as graduations - with someone crucial missing," she wrote. "Their absence in these joyous occasions is probably even more keenly felt. They SHOULD be here. There is such a painfully felt hollow where they belong."

"Both of our boys graduated on time, with honors, after having the worst year and a half of their lives. I'm so incredibly proud of them. And I know he is too. Together, we've raised some outstanding human beings," Porizkova reflected.

Ocasek died in September 2019 at 75 years old. At the time, Porizkova and the Cars frontman were estranged after 28 years of marriage but did not finalize their divorce.

Ocasek was found dead in the New York City home he shared with Porizkova. The rock singer died from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to a medical examiner’s statement.

Last month, the Sports Illustrated cover star went public with her relationship with writer-director Aaron Sorkin. They walked the red carpet at the 93rd Academy Awards.

Porizkova told The New York Times that it was only their second date.

"This is going to kind of take me off the market for a little bit," she claims to have told Sorkin ahead of their debut, according to The Times.

In an Instagram post she shared a day after her second date with Sorkin, Porizkova condemned headlines that repeatedly described her relationship as "age appropriate."

"This has not, by any means, been my first date; only my first public date, and the repercussions are stunning to me. Sure, in private I managed to date men who congratulated themselves on finding me attractive despite my age- while being five to ten years older than I," Porizkova wrote. "But this surprise in the media at my date dating ME is a little disheartening. Talk about ageism. Meanwhile, he is evolved enough to consider himself lucky. Now, THAT’s sexy."

