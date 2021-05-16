Paulina Porizkova opens up about her new relationship with Aaron Sorkin: 'He’s a great kisser'

Paulina Porizkova’s new beau is a "great kisser."

At least that’s what the 56-year-old supermodel recently told The New York Times about screenwriter and director Aaron Sorkin, 59.

Porizkova and Sorkin made their public debut as a couple on the Oscars red carpet in April, where Sorkin was nominated for best original screenplay for "The Trial of the Chicago 7."

2021 OSCARS: CELEBRITY COUPLES WHO MADE THEIR RED CARPET DEBUTS AT THE AWARD SHOW

"The intimacy of it was lovely; but it was also freezing in the room (all that ventilation) which incidentally also allowed me to snuggle close to my date. Who, yes, kept me warm all night," Porizkova wrote about the award ceremony at the time, which she shared to Instagram.

In the photo Porizkova shared, the model wore a vintage gold Dolce & Gabbanna gown while her date wore a classic black tuxedo.

"I figured it made me look sort of like a female Oscar - so in case Aaron didn’t win one- he could still take one home," Porizkova joked in her post.

PAULINA PORIZKOVA ON DEALING WITH SOCIAL MEDIA TROLLS: 'IT’S NOT THE MEN THAT ARE THE WORST CRITICS'

While Oscars night was the couple’s first red carpet appearance, Porizkova revealed to The New York Times that it was only their second date.

"This is going to kind of take me off the market for a little bit," she claims to have told Sorkin ahead of their debut, according to The Times.

Porizkova was once married to The Cars’ lead singer Ric Ocasek, who died on Sept. 15, 2019 at the age of 75. The couple had announced their split a year prior, but did not get to finalize their divorce.

Ocasek was found dead in the New York City home he shared with Porizkova. The rock singer died from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to a medical examiner’s statement.

PAULINA PORIZKOVA SAYS SHE STILL CRIES ‘ALMOST EVERY DAY’ OVER RIC OCASEK’S DEATH

Drama continued to follow after Ocasek’s deth when news broke that the singer had cut Porizkova out of his will, which is an issue that is still being litigated, The New York Times reports.

"He left things in a mess with the will thing," Porizkova told the news outlet. "That was such a mean thing to do to us as a family because we’re a fairly close-knit family and that’s not his doing, nobody came away happy from this. Not the ones who were slighted and not the ones that supposedly won the lottery either."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Since the death of her late husband, Porizkova has mostly kept a low profile when it comes to her love life.

In an Instagram post she shared a day after her second date with Sorkin, Porizkova condemned headlines that repeatedly described her relationship as "age appropriate."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This has not, by any means, been my first date; only my first public date, and the repercussions are stunning to me. Sure, in private I managed to date men who congratulated themselves on finding me attractive despite my age- while being five to ten years older than I," Porizkova wrote. "But this surprise in the media at my date dating ME is a little disheartening. Talk about ageism. Meanwhile, he is evolved enough to consider himself lucky. Now, THAT’s sexy."