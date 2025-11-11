Expand / Collapse search
In Court

Denise Richards, Aaron Phypers hit with $84,000 lawsuit as landlord moves to evict estranged couple

'Melrose Place' star Denise Richards' request for a permanent restraining order against estranged husband was granted Nov. 7

By Lauryn Overhultz , Tracy Wright Fox News
Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers’ landlord filed a lawsuit Friday, accusing the pair of failing to pay $84,000 in rent.

While the two continue to battle in court over their divorce, Richards and Phypers allegedly owe thousands of dollars in rent to John Karan. According to the lawsuit, the couple is seven months behind on payments for a luxury Calabasas home they leased in 2020.

Phypers and Richards signed a lease for a six-bedroom, 6,985 square-foot home for $12,000 a month.

Karan is asking a judge to evict the former couple and order daily damages of $400 until the home is vacated and the keys are returned.

DENISE RICHARDS GRANTED RESTRAINING ORDER AGAINST ESTRANGED HUSBAND AFTER HIS ARREST ON SPOUSAL ABUSE CHARGES

side by side photos of Denise Richards and estranged husband Aaron Phypers

Denise Richards and estranged husband Aaron Phypers have been sued by their landlord. (Getty Images)

Richards has not lived at the property since 2023, after moving into her own residence.

However, the reality TV star reportedly continued to pay the bills while Phypers and his family remained in the home.

Aaron Phypers kissing Denise Richards on the cheek

Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards are facing eviction as their landlord sues for $84,000 in unpaid rent. (Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Richards and Phypers have been locked in their own legal battle. The "Melrose Place" star's request for a restraining order was granted Friday. 

The permanent restraining order expires on November 7, 2030. Richards requested the permanent restraining order against her estranged husband after he allegedly shared private text messages and photos of the former "Real Housewives" star online.

"It's pretty classic domestic violence from my perspective," the judge said while handing down the ruling. "I think that it's really pretty clear that you can't take private things – and throw them out into the world like that without potential consequences. There can't possibly be a defense that her peace can't be disturbed because she had an OF page and did Playboy. That’s not a defense."

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers spotted in the city

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers have been locked in a divorce battle since July. (XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Richards testified in court last month that Phypers attempted to destroy her reputation during the fallout of their relationship, and, at one point, allegedly leaked nude photos of the "Drop Dead Gorgeous" actress.

Denise Richards wears white dress in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills promotional shots

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers married in 2018. (Tommy Garcia via Getty Images)

Phypers was also arrested in court last month on spousal abuse charges stemming from two separate incidents in 2017 and 2022, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital was in court when Phypers was handcuffed.

Phypers' next court date on the criminal charges is scheduled for December.

Phypers filed for divorce from Richards on July 7. He cited irreconcilable differences and is seeking spousal support from the "Real Housewives" star. Ten days later, Richards' initial request for a temporary restraining order was granted.

