Paulina Porizkova shares poem that describes 'dissolution' of her marriage to late husband Ric Ocasek

Model Paulina Porizkova shared a touching poem on her Instagram that she feels describes the “dissolution” of her marriage to late musician Ric Ocasek.

On Monday, the 54-year-old shared a poem titled "Bride" that was printed in The New Yorker. It seems to be written from the perspective of a woman who feels she’s married only to herself despite a man seemingly being present in her life.

“This poem makes me cry. It so perfectly describes the dissolution of my marriage,” Porizkova captioned the post. “I am sure I’m not the only one to feel this way — and I’m also sure the woman silvering in the mirror can do better.”

PAULINA PORIZKOVA SHARES EMOTIONAL PHOTO OF SON VISITING ESTRANGED HUSBAND RIC OCASEK'S GRAVE

The model’s comments come days after a lengthy sit-down interview with “CBS This Morning” in which she opened up about her relationship with her estranged husband before his death. Specifically, she spoke candidly about the pain she still feels upon learning that she’d been cut out of his will because, in Ric’s words, “she abandoned me.”

"It made the grieving process really, really tricky," she explained.

"I would love to be able to be sad and miss him and not also feel this incredible hurt and betrayal," Porizkova added.

PAULINA PORIZKOVA OPENS UP ABOUT 'GRIEF' OVER ESTRANGED HUSBAND RIC OCASEK'S DEATH: 'I'M BREAKING A LITTLE'

The supermodel and The Cars’ frontman married in 1989. They began divorce proceedings in 2017 but remained living together in the same home up until Ocasek’s death in September 2019 due to heart disease.

The 75-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Fame singer was found dead in his New York City apartment by Porizkova.

"I found him still asleep when bringing him his Sunday morning coffee," she wrote in a statement on Instagram at the time. "I touched his cheek to rouse him. It was then I realized that during the night he had peacefully passed on. We appreciate the great outpouring of love. We, his family and friends, are completely and utterly devastated by his untimely and unexpected death and would appreciate the privacy to mourn in private."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Speaking with “CBS This Morning,” she referred to that day as “the worst moment of my life.”