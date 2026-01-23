Expand / Collapse search
Martha Stewart stuns in makeup-free lingerie look as she reveals secrets to her youthful glow at 84

Lifestyle mogul shares her 'inside, outside' skincare philosophy while wearing blue lace from Paris

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Martha Stewart stars in American Eagles latest jean ad: She was the first influencer Video

Martha Stewart stars in American Eagles latest jean ad: She was the first influencer

Outnumbered’ reacts to American Eagle’s new ad campaign featuring lifestyle icon Martha Stewart.

Martha Stewart is aging gracefully.

The 84-year-old lifestyle mogul went makeup-free and slipped into lingerie in a new Vogue "Get Ready With Me" video, offering fans an intimate look at her morning routine.

Draped in pale blue, lace-trimmed lingerie and a matching robe, Stewart paired the barely-there look with gold earrings and her signature stylish blowout.

Martha Stewart attends the Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award ceremony in Washington, DC.

Martha Stewart shares aging secrets in a makeup-free Vogue beauty video at 84. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for The Dwight D. Opperman Foundation)

Stewart said her skincare routine begins the night before, then shifts to contrast therapy in the morning using a hot towel to open her pores and a cold compress to tighten them back up.

"This just calms my skin," she said. "And it makes me feel fresh."

Martha Stewart in lingerie, makeup-free

Stewart went through her skincare and beauty routines in the video. (Vogue)

Her approach to beauty, she added, starts well beneath the surface. 

Stewart took some skin supplements from her brand, Elm Biosciences, underscoring her long-held belief that skincare is an inside-out equation.

"My whole theory with skincare is inside, outside," she said. "Whatever you put inside reflects what’s coming on the outside."

From there, Stewart applied a night cream, then finished with a mineral sunscreen.

A photo of Martha Stewart

Stewart shared her belief that skincare begins on the inside. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

When it comes to makeup, the former model has never chased heavy coverage. 

Instead, she opts for radiance, using L'Oréal Lumi Glotion as her base, followed by a mix of Charlotte Tilbury bronzer, a luminous blush from Mac, Lancôme highlighter and Armani Beauty liquid eyeshadow.

"I like to glow. I don’t like matte finishes on pretty much anything," Stewart said. "I like my furniture to be shiny. I like my face to be shiny."

Martha Stewart at Sports Illustrated event

Stewart says she prefers luminous looks to matte options. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

While she gave fans a rare glimpse of her intricate, yet glamorous, beauty regimen, Stewart has also recently laid down rules for aging well.

Stewart previously said she treats aging as a discipline, not a decline, as she continues to run businesses, stay physically active and take on new creative projects well into her 80s. 

Martha Stewart

Stewart was previously on the cover of Sports Illustrated. (Noam Galai/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

She shared that perspective during a recent appearance on the "50 & Unfiltered" podcast, where she spoke with longtime friend and QVC host Shawn Killinger about wellness, resilience and staying relevant with age.

She said healthy living remains non-negotiable, emphasizing structure, routine and personal standards as the foundation of aging well.

Among the seven principles she outlined, Stewart stressed that mindset matters just as much as maintenance.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

