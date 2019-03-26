Paul Rudd on why he appears to never age: ‘I'm 80 years old on the inside’

“Clueless” may have debuted nearly 25 years ago, but to some fans, Paul Rudd looks the same as he did when he starred in the 1995 film.

Rudd, who played Josh in the film, took the stage at Chicago’s Comic and Entertainment Expo over the weekend alongside some of his former “Clueless” co-stars Alicia Silverstone, Breckin Meyer and Donald Faison.

Though Rudd, who is now 49 years old, was older than most of his castmates at the time of the film, many fans argue he now looks younger than some of them.

“I’m 80 years old on the inside,” the actor quipped during the panel discussion when the topic of age came up, per the Chicago Tribune.

“In here, pure darkness — and a little moisturizer,” he added while apparently pointing to his chest.

Following the panel, Faison took to Instagram to share a photo of himself, Rudd, Silverstone and Meyer.

“Rollin’ with the homies,” he captioned the image.

“This is a beautiful thing. Big hugs,” actor Seth Green commented in response.

“You look the same,” responded “NCIS” actress Liza Lapira, ending the comment with a winking-face emoji.

“Is Paul Rudd a vampire. Dude looks the same after 24 years,” one fan wrote in response.

“Paul Rudd looks exactly the same,” another said.

“Did you guys all work together? You’ll have to forgive me when it comes to movies/TV, I’m clueless,” a third joked.

“Clueless” will celebrate its 25th anniversary next year.