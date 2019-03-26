'Empire' star Jussie Smollett's dropped case draws reactions from celebrities

It appears “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett is off the hook — for now.

When news broke Tuesday that Smollett will not be prosecuted by the Cook County State’s Attorney Office for allegedly faking a hate crime in late January, celebrities were among the first to react.

JUSSIE SMOLLETT CHARGES DROPPED, ACTOR WON'T BE PROSECUTED ON CHARGES HE FAKED ATTACK

A judge Tuesday granted a nolle pros, which essentially means the case has been dropped and that he will no longer be prosecuted for the alleged crimes. It's unclear at this time why the court decided not to proceed with the prosecution but Smollett is expected to give a statement after he leaves the courthouse later.

Smollett, who is openly gay, claimed on January 29 he was attacked by two men who yelled anti-gay and racial slurs and poured bleach on him, among other allegations at the time. But the case took a turn after police said new information "shifted" their investigation. Eventually, the actor pleaded not guilty to 16 counts of disorderly conduct in relation to the incident.

JUSSIE SMOLLETT'S ALLEGED CHICAGO ATTACK DETAILS UNFOLD: A TIMELINE OF EVENTS

Read on for a look at how celebrities are responding to the news.

In a now-deleted tweet, "Scrubs" actor Donald Faison initially said "wow" in response to the dropped charges. He later tweeted a "mind blown" emoji.

"Well.. well," comedian Loni Love tweeted following the news.

Actress Marsha Warfield also commented on the dropped charges.

"Turns out nobody does anything, "West Wing" actor Joshua Malina said on Twitter shortly after the news broke. "Maybe the Loughlin kids do row crew," he added in a second tweet, referring to the "Full House" star's alleged role in the national college admissions scandal.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Fox News' Travis McCarthy and Jennifer Earl contributed to this report.