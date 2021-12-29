Pat Sajak celebrates 40 years of hosting 'Wheel of Fortune' with fans upset by lack of tribute

Pat Sajak has hit a major milestone.

The 75-year-old game show host took to Twitter on Tuesday to celebrate 40 years of hosting "Wheel of Fortune" with a few fun tidbits about what was hot when he started in 1981.

"When I started hosting ‘Wheel’ (with Susan Stafford) on this date 40 years ago, the top 10 TV shows included ‘Dallas,’ ‘Three’s Company,’ ‘The Jeffersons’ and ‘The Dukes of Hazzard,’" he wrote in his message. "Ronald Reagan was in his 1st year as president. Number 1 song: Olivia Newton-John’s 'Physical.'"

Fans took to the comments to congratulate Sajak.

"Congratulations to you Pat, not only for 40 years of great television as host of @WheelofFortune (39 years with @TheVannaWhite) but also for some of the best & funniest 30 seconds of TV with you & Vanna at the end of almost every show," gushed a fan. "You’re TV’s best couple who aren’t a couple."

"Happy anniversary Pat you’ll always be one of the greats when it comes to game shows," said another.

Added a third: "Happy 40th Anniversary. Thank you Pat for all these amazing, entertaining, years your like a family member we never see in person. We love ya Pat. Please don’t ever retire."

He also got a loving message from his daughter Maggie, who shared a throwback picture of her famous father on Twitter.

Happy 40th Wheel-iversary to this guy! On this day in 1981, @patsajak hosted his very first episode of @WheelofFortune …and the rest is history!" she said.

The major anniversary came as fans expressed irritation over the show's lack of a tribute to their famed host's long-running career.

"WOW! Not one mention of Pat Sajak's 40 year anniversary on last night's Wheel of Fortune??? This is unacceptable," one fan wrote online.

"Wow! No mention of Pat’s 40th year on #WheelofFortune tonight?" another tweet reads.

Another questioned if the show was going to post about it.

"From what I’ve seen, today marks 40 years since @PatSajak first made his debut on @WheelofFortune… I’m curious if Wheel is going to post anything about it?"

