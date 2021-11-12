Expand / Collapse search
Paris Hilton shows off stunning wedding dress after marrying Carter Reum

Reum proposed to Hilton in February of 2021

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Paris Hilton shared photos of her wedding dress on social media after she married Carter Reum in a ceremony Thursday.

"Finishing touches…" Hilton, 40, captioned an up-close photo of herself on the big day.

"Wifey for lifey," she captioned another post showing off the full gown.

Hilton walked down the aisle wearing a custom-designed Oscar de la Renta dress, according to Vogue. Kim Petras sang "Can’t Help Falling in Love" during the intimate moment.

"We spent months designing my dress to perfection with the amazing Oscar de la Renta designers, Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim," Hilton told the outlet. "I love how it turned out. I wanted something that was timeless, elegant, chic, and iconic, and I am so happy."

Hilton's team kept her hair and make up look simple, according to hairstylist Eduardo Ponce.

"Our overall inspo was timeless beauty," Ponce told Vogue. "We wanted Paris to look fresh and chic. The dress is such a masterpiece — we didn’t want to overdo the glam. We kept it clean and simple."

Hilton and Reum have been an item since late 2019. The two had been friends for years before they became a couple. Reum proposed to Hilton in February of 2021.

"Carter and I have been friends for over 15 years," Hilton told Vogue. "We stayed in each other’s lives over time, and we reconnected at a Thanksgiving get-together in 2019. From that night, I felt the spark, and the rest is history." 

