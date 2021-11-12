Paris Hilton's wedding guests included Bebe Rexha, Emma Roberts among other celebrities: 'Wifey for lifey'

Paris Hilton made sure to have several stars witness her special day.

On Thursday, the hotel heiress married entrepreneur Carter Reum. Her parents, Kathy and Rick, as well as her wedding guests, were photographed arriving at the venue – her late grandfather’s $60 million Bel Air estate, ahead of the ceremony.

Paula Abdul, Emma Roberts, Bebe Rexha, and aunt Kyle Richards of "Real Housewives" fame were among the star-studded guest list. Hilton’s longtime pal, Kim Kardashian, was also in attendance, TMZ reported.

According to the outlet, the ceremony is the first part of a three-day event. On Friday night, Hilton will host a carnival on the Santa Monica Pier, followed by a black-tie event on Saturday.

PARIS HILTON MARRIES CARTER REUM: REPORT

The 40-year-old confirmed the happy news on Instagram by sharing several photos of her glamorous gown. The high-necked, long-sleeved lace dress, by Oscar De La Renta, was paired with a simple tulle veil and diamond earrings.

"My forever begins today," the former reality TV star captioned one snap.

"Wifey for lifey," she captioned another.

Hilton and Reum, 40, have been an item since late 2019.

On February 17, 2021, Hilton took to Twitter on her 40th birthday to share that they were engaged.

"When you find your soulmate, you don't just know it. You feel it," she tweeted alongside a video slideshow of images from the proposal.

"This weekend, Carter dropped to one knee. & I said yes, yes to forever," she continued. "There's no one I'd rather spend forever with."

According to her website, where she posted more photos from the big proposal, Reum shocked the business mogul during a pre-dinner walk on the beach.

"It was the kind of proposal I had always dreamed of, followed by a special celebration with family and close friends," she wrote.

The two fended off pregnancy rumors over the summer, but the star confirmed online that she and Reum are "waiting until after the wedding" to have children.

TMZ noted the fourth engagement was the charm for Hilton. She was previously engaged to Jason Shaw in 2002, Greek shipping heir Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis in 2005 and actor Chris Zylka in 2018.

Fox News' Nate Day and Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.