Paris Hilton engaged to Carter Reum: 'Yes to forever'

Paris Hilton confirmed that she is engaged to her entrepreneur boyfriend, Carter Reum.

The star took to Twitter on her 40th birthday to announce that he popped the question days prior and that she responded with a resounding "yes."

"When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it. 💫 This weekend, Carter dropped to one knee. 💍 & I said yes, yes to forever ❤️ There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with," she tweeted Tuesday.

According to her website, where she posted more photos from the big proposal, Reum shocked the reality TV star and business mogul during a pre-dinner walk on the beach.

"It was the kind of proposal I had always dreamed of, followed by a special celebration with family and close friends," she wrote.

According to People, Hilton’s sister, Nicky Hilton and Reum’s brother Courtney Reum were among the people on the beach to help the couple celebrate the big news.

"This past year with COVID has accelerated so many things. As someone who traveled constantly, I had a chance to stay home and reevaluate what was important to me. My relationship and the time I spent with Carter was a gift," Hilton told the outlet. "I'm excited for our next chapter."

Reum added: "I have gotten the unique opportunity to get to know the real Paris on a daily basis just the two of us during these past 15 months and I couldn't be more excited and lucky to have her as my future wife and partner. She shines with her kindness, work ethic, authenticity and her voice in making the world a better place and she will do the same as a future mother and wife."

According to her website, Reum tapped Jean Dousset, the great-great-grandson of Louis-Francois Cartier, to design her engagement ring.

People notes that Reum is a longtime friend of the Hilton family, known for starting the venture capital firm M13. Born in Chicago, he attended Columbia University and continues to be a jack of all trades including an author, entrepreneur and co-founder of the liquor brand VEEV Spirits alongside his brother.

The engagement comes a little more than two years after Hilton ended an engagement with her ex-fiance Chris Zylka. The couple reportedly knew each other for a while before reconnecting and getting romantic. According to E! News, Hilton also called off an engagement in 2003 to Jason Shaw and again to Paris Latsis in 2005.