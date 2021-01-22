Paris Hilton shares photos of herself at 18 after alleged abuse at boarding school

Paris Hilton is still healing after revealing she allegedly suffered abuse while attending a private boarding school in Utah.

The reality TV personality, 39, shared photos of herself at 18 years old on social media after returning from the Provo Canyon School where she claimed she suffered emotional and psychological torture.

"These photos were taken when I was 18 and had recently came home from the horrible experiences I went through at #ProvoCanyonSchool. I can see the pain in my eyes. I was so traumatized that I pretended everything was okay, trying to block out the painful memories," Hilton wrote.

"Looking at this now, I know that the teen me would be so incredibly proud of the woman I am today," she expressed.

Hilton concluded, "Being brave and using my voice to make a difference and save children from having to endure the abuse myself and so many others have had to go through. #iSeeYouSurvivor #BreakingCodeSilence."

Hilton detailed her experience at Provo Canyon School in her YouTube Originals documentary "This Is Paris" which premiered in September.

She also told People magazine that the 11 months she attended PCS were "continuous torture," alleging that she was a victim of bullying by staffers and witnessed violent restraints. She left the school at age 18 in 1999.

Fox News spoke with six former students and one ex-staffer of the boarding school, who shared their own stories and corroborated the star's claims of either suffering or witnessing physical and mental abuse, including forced medications, beatings, solitary confinement and bullying by staff.

A former student, Lee Goldman, 33, of Toronto, Canada, attended PCS from 2002-2004. She spoke to Fox News on Sept. 4, the 10-year anniversary of the day she attempted suicide.

At that time in her life, she was embroiled in a lawsuit against PCS, which alleged that a staffer at the school sodomized the then-teen as a means to inject a medication against her will. According to court documents obtained by Fox News, the case was dismissed by the Fourth Judicial District Court in the state due to a failure to prosecute.

"Paris coming out about this could make really large changes in the industry as a whole. She's a hero," Goldman told us, adding that Hilton's documentary could force actionable change in the behavioral health industry.

PCS declined to address the allegations ahead of Hilton’s documentary, telling Fox News in a statement in Sept., "Originally opened in 1971, Provo Canyon School was sold by its previous ownership in August 2000. We therefore cannot comment on the operations or patient experience prior to this time."

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.