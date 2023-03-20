Paris Hilton addresses racist, homophobic remarks she made in 2000s when she was 'being a blacked-out idiot'

Paris Hilton addressed the racist and homophobic remarks she made during the 2000s in her new memoir.

Hilton, 42, claimed her time spent at treatment center Provo Canyon School caused her to have a "severely damaged filter" in a chapter of "Paris: The Memoir." The book was released Tuesday.

The "Simple Life" star explained that, during her time at residential treatment centers, she was forced to participate in attack therapy sessions called "raps." During these sessions, Hilton said "people went for the most obvious target in the ugliest possible language."

Hilton has also maintained that she was sexually, physically and emotionally abused at the treatment facilities she attended.

"The N-word. The C-word. The F-word. (Not that F-word, the worse one.) I look back on some of the things I said in the years after I left Provo, in the throes of PTSD, and I'm mortified," she continued. "Horrified."

"I'm grossed out, because that means those creepy people got inside my head. I never really left them behind."

Hilton gave an explanation for the behavior, noting that it wasn't "an excuse."

"Saying I drank to dull the pain – that's an explanation, not an excuse," she wrote.

"Sometimes I was just wasted and being a f---ing moron," Hilton added. "I don't remember half the stuff people say I said when I was being a blacked-out idiot, but I'm not denying it because coming out of the CDEU system, I had a severely damaged filter – except when I was buzzed and had no filter at all."

"My ability to trust people was systemically destroyed, so getting close to anyone made me feel vulnerable and raw. As a result, I said the worst things to and about the people I love the most."

Hilton has been outspoken about her time at Provo Canyon School as she works to change the "troubled teen industry." Since October 2021, Hilton has been lobbying President Joe Biden's administration regarding child abuse laws.

Hilton has claimed she was a victim of "parent-approved kidnapping" and that her parents were misled into sending her to an abusive care facility for troubled teens.

"I was choked, slapped across the face, spied on while showering and deprived of sleep," she claimed in an op-ed written for the Washington Post. "I was called vulgar names and forced to take medication without a diagnosis. At one Utah facility, I was locked in solitary confinement in a room where the walls were covered in scratch marks and blood stains."

"The last time the federal government looked seriously at problems with congregate care was the 2008 Government Accountability Office report ‘Residential Programs: Selected Cases of Death, Abuse, and Deceptive Marketing,’" Hilton wrote. "Despite its finding that ‘ineffective management and operating practices, in addition to untrained staff, contributed to the death and abuse of youth,’ there are still no federal reporting requirements governing congregate-care facilities in non-Medicaid-funded psychiatric residential treatment facilities."

