Paris Hilton spotted at White House for meeting on child abuse law

Celebrity Paris Hilton posed for photos with her husband outside the White House on Tuesday.

Hilton and her husband Carter Reum visited the White House to meet with Biden administration officials regarding child abuse laws. Hilton entered the realm of activism after alleging in 2020 that she had been the victim of emotional and physical abuse as a teen attending Utah's Provo Canyon School.

PARIS HILTON URGES BIDEN, LAWMAKERS TO ADOPT BILL OF RIGHTS FOR YOUTH IN CONGREGATE CARE FACILITIES

Hilton has been lobbying the Biden administration since October to pass laws cracking down on what she calls the "troubled teen industry." She says she was the victim of a "parent-approved kidnapping" when she was a misbehaving 16-year-old, with two men dragging her out of her home and into a congregate-care facility.

She argues that many parents, like her own, are misled into sending their rebellious children to abusive care facilities thanks to targeted marketing.

Hilton alleges staffers at the Canyon School beat her and forced her to sit naked in solitary confinement rooms as punishment, among other things.

"I was choked, slapped across the face, spied on while showering and deprived of sleep," she alleged. "I was called vulgar names and forced to take medication without a diagnosis. At one Utah facility, I was locked in solitary confinement in a room where the walls were covered in scratch marks and blood stains."

In September, Provo Canyon School told Fox News, "Originally opened in 1971, Provo Canyon School was sold by its previous ownership in August 2000. We therefore cannot comment on the operations or patient experience prior to this time."

Hilton took time to take selfies with her fans among the White House staff and press corps during her Tuesday visit.

The White House has yet to release a statement regarding the meeting with Hilton.

FOX Business' Edward Lawrence and Fox News' Tara Prindiville contributed to this report.