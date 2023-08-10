Paramore's Hayley Williams' illness forces band to cancel remaining tour dates: 'I physically cannot go on'

Paramore is canceling its remaining two shows on the U.S. leg of its "This is Why" tour due to lead singer Hayley Williams’ lung infection.

The band had previously postponed four shows as Williams attempted to recover, but the 34-year-old said her doctor told her she’s now risking long-term damage.

"After my lung infection forced us to postpone four shows, I was hoping a week off of performing and a strict medicine routine would allow my body to heal enough to finish off this tour strong," she said in a statement shared to the band’s social media.

"I have been doing everything I can to fight this infection so we wouldn’t have to disappoint anyone with more news of postponements and cancelations. After struggling through the last few shows and consulting with my doctor, we’re unfortunately realizing that it’s past the point of wanting to push through to put on a good show for all of you."

The band made the announcement after its show in Seattle Wednesday night, saying its final concerts in Portland Thursday night and Salt Lake City on Sunday would be canceled.

"I’m now risking long term damage and I need to pay attention to my body," Williams continued in her statement. "With that in mind and with a heavy heart, we have to cancel our remaining shows in Portland and Salt Lake City."

She apologized to fans who she realized had likely rescheduled plans to attend the shows.

"I physically cannot go on," she admitted. "I know this isn’t great news for anyone. Thank you so much for your continued support."

She added that refunds would be available where fans had purchased tickets.

The band is next scheduled to perform a sold-out show at the New Yorker Festival in October before heading to New Zealand and Australia in November and Europe next year.