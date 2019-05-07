Pamela Anderson visits Julian Assange in London prison: ‘This is just misrule of law’

Actress Pamela Anderson was Julian Assange’s first social visit while he’s serving time in a London jail.

Assange was carried out of the Ecuadorian embassy in London in the arms of British police in April. The move caused a dramatic scene that ended Assange's nearly seven-year stay at the embassy. The Wikileaks founder is charged with conspiracy to commit computer intrusion for aiding in the cracking of a password to a classified U.S. government computer in 2010.

PAMELA ANDERSON CALLS FOR AN END TO REALITY TV SHOWS, CALLS THEM ‘EPIDEMIC OF UGLINESS’

Anderson has long been a friend of Assange, often visiting him while he stayed at the embassy. During an interview with Harvey Levin on “OBJECTified,” she previously revealed that they were involved romantically. The former "Baywatch" star told reporters at Belmarsh Prison in London Tuesday that Assange “does not deserve to be in supermax prison” shortly after her visit.

“It was great to see him, but this is just misrule of law in operation. It is absolute shock that he has not been able to get out of his cell," she said.

Assange is serving a 50-week sentence for jumping bail in 2012 and is being held on an extradition warrant to the U.S. to face charges.

PAMELA ANDERSON CLAIMS WE’VE LOST MANY GOOD MEN TO ‘PORN AND PLAYSTATION’ IN ODD TWITTER THREAD

Anderson previously defended Assange on Twitter shortly after his arrest.

“I am in shock,” she tweeted. “I couldn’t hear clearly what he said? He looks very bad. How could you [Ecuador]? (Because he exposed you). How could you UK. ? Of course - you are America’s b---h and you need a diversion from your idiotic Brexit b------t.”

In a second tweet, she took a shot at President Trump without mentioning his name.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“And the USA? This toxic coward of a President,” she wrote. “He needs to rally his base? - You are selfish and cruel. You have taken the entire world backwards. You are devils and liars and thieves. And you will ROTT And WE WILL RISE.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.