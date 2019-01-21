Pamela Anderson claims we’ve lost many good men to ‘porn and Playstation’ in odd Twitter thread

Pamela Anderson sounded off on a generation of men and the negative effect that pornography and video games have had on them, going as far as to call them the “worst lovers.”

Anderson, 51, took to Twitter on Sunday for a strange thread that called out men who watch pornography and chastising the world’s youth for not learning from past mistakes.

“Porn and PlayStation - We’ve lost many good men to this - GONE - No return,” she wrote in an initial tweet. “Talk to our children - As young adults we can make our own choices. - But, - it’s a slippery slope.”

PAMELA ANDERSON SLAMS AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER SCOTT MORRISON FOR ‘SMUTTY’ COMMENTS

She went on to say that she prays kids can be brave and rebel against porn and video games. In a follow up tweet, she continued with a more direct takedown of the porn industry and those that engage in it.

“The worst lovers watch porn - numb, - desensitized .. - needing - more - and more variety - even violent .. - Porn is not what love looks like. - Brave - and radical men who read - and who are engaged in the world are sexy.”

PAMELA ANDERSON SAYS ITALY'S 'CURRENT TRENDS' HAVE HER 'VERY WORRIED': THEY 'ARE REMINDING ME OF THE 1930S'

The star concluded her odd thread with a note about vegans.

“Vegans make the best lovers - it’s proven.”

Representatives for Anderson did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for clarification on the thread or what provoked it.

This isn’t the first time the star has courted controversy. She previously spoke during an interview where she appeared to bash the #MeToo movement, prompting many to question why she would make unprovoked comments about it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“My mother taught me don’t go to a hotel with a stranger. If someone opens the door in a bathrobe and it’s supposed to be a business meeting, maybe I should go with somebody else,” the 51-year-old said at the time. “I think some things are just common sense. Or, if you go in… get the job. I’m Canadian, I’m going to speak my mind. I’m sorry, I’m not politically correct.”