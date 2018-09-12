Pamela Anderson dodges question about boyfriend Adil Rami amid breakup rumors

Pamela Anderson dodged a question Monday about her French soccer star boyfriend, Adil Rami, amid rumors that the couple split.

Anderson, 51, appeared on French talk show Quotidien, where host Yann Barthes asked Anderson if she was still dating the 32-year-old soccer player.

“I understand you don’t talk about your personal life so I guess you’ll understand that it’s not something I want to talk about at this point,” Anderson said.

The question comes after recent reports that Anderson and Rami have split, just two months after the couple sparked engagement rumors. Rami, who has been dating the actress for more than a year, seemed to address the rumors in his Instagram Story on Saturday.

He posted a message with the “facepalm” and “laughing” emojis and the words “#gossipfaitvendre,” which means “gossip sells” in French, People reported.

Anderson didn’t directly address the split rumors, but posted Monday an image of American actress Jean Seberg and French actor Paul Belmondo from the 1960 film “Breathless.”

“Love,” she captioned the post.

In July, Anderson was spotted with a large ring on her right hand. Some speculated it was a possible engagement ring.

The “Baywatch” star has also been linked to WiliLeaks founder Julian Assange. Although she maintains they are just great friends, Anderson previously hinted they were romantically together at some point.

She later shut down romance rumors with Assange in an interview with the Daily Beast.

“It is sexism. It’s all crazy. It’s funny how your relationships do get reduced to some kind of sexual relationship,” Anderson said in July. “I think the world of Julian, I really do, and I think he’s an important person that needs to be protected, and that bringing any attention to him helps keep him safe.”