Pamela Anderson blasts the #MeToo movement, says feminism can 'go too far'

Pamela Anderson sat down for a lengthy interview with Australia’s “60 Minutes” Sunday, offering some controversial comments about the #MeToo movement and the negative impact she perceives it having on men.

The former "Baywatch" star derided the current wave of feminism and called it a “bore.”

"I think this feminism can go too far," Anderson told journalist Liam Bartlett. "I'm a feminist, but I think that this third wave of feminism is a bore."

She continued: “I think it paralyzes men, I think this #MeToo movement is a bit too much for me. I’m sorry, I’ll probably get killed for saying that.”

Stars who have criticized the #MeToo movement in the past haven’t fared well. “The Big Bang Theory” star Mayim Bialik apologized after being accused of victim-blaming when she spoke about the movement, and French actress Catherine Deneuve caught serious backlash for similar comments made about its effect on men.

Anderson, however, was undeterred by the possibility of being labeled anti-#MeToo and doubled down on her controversial comments, going as far as to suggest that those who encountered the likes of Harvey Weinstein boiled down to a lack of common sense.

“My mother taught me don’t go to a hotel with a stranger. If someone opens the door in a bathrobe and it’s supposed to be a business meeting, maybe I should go with somebody else,” the 51-year-old says in the clip below. “I think some things are just common sense. Or, if you go in… get the job. I’m Canadian, I’m going to speak my mind. I’m sorry, I’m not politically correct.”

The animal rights advocate also discussed her image as a sex symbol and noted that it opened doors to her activism.

“I’d rather be a sex symbol than a… not a sex symbol. That’s a compliment, isn’t it?" she said. "Every girl wants to be sexy. Every girl wants to be, you know, as beautiful or pretty as they can be. I never thought of myself as beautiful. I always thought of myself as kinda cute, a little funny and maybe I’ve improved with age.”