Pam Grier has a warning for cheating partners: 'Don't worry about my guns. Worry about my chainsaw'

At 73 years old, "Foxy Brown" actress Pam Grier is acutely aware of what she does and does not need.

"I’m an independent woman," she told Rolling Stone in an interview.

Living on a ranch in Colorado, the famed actress says she knows what she wants in a man – and has no toleration for cheating – a situation she deems inevitable.

"The men are gonna do that. I'd say, matter of fact, 'Here's a box of condoms for the road. I'll put it in your luggage, so you don't bring me back anything.' Location lust, we call it in the movie industry. I've seen them take their rings off in the elevators when I step in. You think you slick?"

"You think you'll come home and I'll take care of you? Please. Go let your f--- buddy take care of you," she boldy stated. "Please don't even try. Don't even try to steal my credit card and go pay for a f--- buddy with my credit card. That ain't even gonna happen. Because I'm gonna cut your a-- up, motherf-----. Don't worry about my guns. Worry about my chainsaw."

Grier, the host of TCM podcast, "The Plot Thickens," says she is always prepared for a situation.

"I’m always ready for an emergency. Clothes, keys, boots by the door in case of an earthquake. A backpack with extra water. Anywhere I go, I have a fire extinguisher in my truck, in case people throw a cigarette out the window. And a 20-inch chainsaw, oiled and ready to go. I saw a tree fallen over the road, the only access road around. I pull over and see all these truckers standing around, saying, ‘Darn, there’s a 10,000-pound tree on the road. What are we gonna do?’ Then I get out and I see their faces. ‘Uh-oooh — here comes Foxy Brown with her chainsaw!’"

Her fearless attitude has translated into how she dates.

"That’s why I tell men, we’re gonna have timeshare dating. See, I timeshare men: 3 months, 90 days, that’s all you get. I only date a timeshare guy 90 days a year. After that, it’s me time. So what season do you want," she said.

"I pick up my dates at Home Depot and Lowes. I can name 10 tractor companies. I can drive a forklift. I ain't no fool."

Grier's dating history includes comedian Richard Pryor as well as basketball player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.