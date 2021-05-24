Paloma Elsesser slammed for asking followers to think twice before posting about anti-Semitism on Instagram

Paloma Elsesser has been slammed on social media for asking people to not post about anti-Semitism amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

On Saturday, the Vogue cover girl posted a statement on Instagram Stories written by Anna Rajagopal, which calls on people to think twice before posting about anti-Semitism.

"No one is saying you have to be silent on antisemitism, but before you post about antisemitism during this time ask yourself: Am I linking this to Palestinian liberation as a whole? Will people be able to use this to delegitimize the Palestinian struggle?" read the statement, as quoted by U.K.’s DailyMail.

"Why am I posting this right now?" the post continued. "Palestinian liberation leaders, advocates and activists have made it clear that antisemitism is never welcome in the movement for freedom for Palestine," the post added.

According to the outlet, users quickly slammed the star.

ISRAEL BLASTS BELLA HADID FOR JOINING PRO-PALESTINIAN MARCH

"You know nothing about Israel about Palestinians or about Jews," wrote one user, as quoted by the outlet. "Stay out of our affairs if you aren’t going to educate yourself."

"Get it through your head, anti-Zionism is anti-Semitism," chimed another. "You use your platform to divide. It’s disgusting, you should be ashamed."

The outlet also reported that one user told the model to "stop spreading lies."

"We don’t tell you what racism is," read one comment, as quoted by the outlet. "Don’t tell us what anti-Semitism is."

A rep for the 29-year-old did not return Fox News’ request for comment.

Earlier this month, Bella Hadid joined a protest in New York City in support of Palestinians.

BELLA HADID ACCUSED OF SHARING ANTI-SEMITIC RHETORIC OVER ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CLASH

The supermodel took to Instagram and shared a collection of photos and videos showing her walking down the streets of Bay Ridge in Brooklyn with demonstrators while holding a Palestinian flag.

"The way my heart feels … To be around this many beautiful, smart, respectful, loving, kind and generous Palestinians all in one place ... it feels whole! We are a rare breed!!" the model, whose father, Mohamed Hadid, is of Palestinian descent, captioned the post.

"It’s free Palestine til Palestine is free!!!" the 24-year-old added.

Her presence at the demonstration came hours after she shared a different post on Instagram of her grandparents on their wedding day in 1941, along with an image of her father as a child next to his seven siblings and their mom. The star noted that the siblings were "taken out of their homes in Palestine in 1948, becoming refugees in Syria, then Lebanon, then Tunisia."

"I love my family, I love my Heritage, I love Palestine," she wrote.

The dual posts also came hours after another post Hadid shared drew accusations of anti-Semitism. That post was highly critical of Israel, calling it a land settled by colonizers that practice "ethnic cleansing, military occupation and apartheid over the Palestinian people."

Many Instagram users pointed out inaccuracies in Hadid's posts, with some accusing her of perpetuating anti-Semitic tropes.

Representatives for Hadid did not respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Previously, the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas launched a barrage of rocks into Israel, targeting Jerusalem, southern Israel and Tel Aviv. Israel responded with a series of airstrikes, killing a top Hamas commander and several other senior Hamas militants.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy and The Associated Press contributed to this report.