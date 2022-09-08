Sharon Osbourne on Queen Elizabeth's passing: She has served her country

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New Fox Nation host Sharon Osbourne paid tribute to the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II Thursday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

SHARON OSBOURNE: I had the honor to meet the queen many times. She — I mean, look at what the woman has gone through in her life. She swore her oath to her country. She has never put a foot wrong. She has put up with so much , and, you know, there is nothing bad anyone could ever say about the woman. It would be impossible. She has served her country. I mean talking to all my friends and family, everyone – everyone – is in mourning for her majesty, everyone.

I adore him [King Charles], I think that he is going to make a great king. And, you know, he has been waiting a long time. You know, he has been — he knows what he has to do. How many years has he been watching his mother? And learning from his mother and his father? And I think he is going to stand in as king, and I think that he will be a great king.

