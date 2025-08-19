Country star Bill Anderson's 'freak accident' forced Grand Ole Opry cancellation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country star Bill Anderson shared an update after he suddenly canceled his scheduled performance at the Grand Ole Opry last weekend.

The 87-year-old singer-songwriter, who is the longest-serving member of the Grand Ole Opry, was originally part of a lineup that included T. Graham Brown, Jordan Davis, Kylie Morgan, Monte Warden, Don Schlitz, Wyatt Ellis and the Opry Square Dancers for a show at the famed music venue in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday.

On Monday, Anderson explained that he was forced to pull out of the concert as well as other commitments after being injured in a "freak accident."

"Many of you have been reaching out to me and members of my team since the announcement was made that I wouldn’t be keeping my scheduled appearance on the Grand Ole Opry this past Saturday night," the "Love Is A Sometimes Thing" hitmaker wrote in a post on his official website.

He continued, "I appreciate your concern, but I’m here to let you know I’m doing fine. It was a freak accident where I simply twisted or tore some ligaments or muscles or something in the back of my left leg trying to climb into bed, and I fell to the floor unable to walk."

"I was in excruciating pain and had to cancel a songwriting appointment with T. Graham Brown on Friday, the Opry on Saturday, and an appearance at the State Fair for WSM on Sunday," Anderson added. "If you know me, you know how much it bothers me to go back on any commitment I may have made."

However, Anderson assured his fans that he's now on the mend.

"Thanks to a bunch of ice packs and pain pills I’m feeling much better today, and hopefully this will all be behind me shortly. Thanks for your thoughts and prayers and most of all for caring," he wrote.

Anderson celebrated his 64th year as a member of the Grand Ole Opry in July. In an Aug. 1 post on his website, Anderson revealed that he marked the occasion with a late-night party as well as two additional appearances at the venue.

"I had been planning my Tuesday July 15th celebration for quite some time when the Opry reached out and asked if I could also appear the Sunday night before to help them celebrate Jamey Johnson’s 50th birthday," he wrote. "Naturally, I couldn’t turn that down."

"Then, if my week wasn’t already full enough, they asked if on Thursday night I would help them re-create the last Opry show presented at the Ryman Auditorium back in 1974 prior to the Opry’s move to the new Opry House at Opryland USA. I am the only active living Opry member who was there that night, so naturally I said yes. I would have thought nothing of appearing on three Opry shows in five days back in the day, but when it was over I realized we are not ‘back in the day’ anymore!"

"I’m not complaining…beIieve me, I enjoyed every minute of it. The audiences were great, our fan club gathering was terrific, and those of you who came and took part were special beyond belief. Thanks to everybody who made the occasion one that I will remember for a long, long time."

In addition, Anderson shared that he would be performing on several dates at the venue in the next few months as the Grand Ole Opry continues its year-long celebration milestone 100th birthday. The centennial celebration, which is called the "Opry 100," will culminate with a three-hour show and television special on Nov. 28, which is the 100th anniversary of its founding.