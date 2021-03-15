Oscars' best picture nominees: Where to stream the films

The 2021 Oscar nominations have been announced.

The list of best picture nominees includes a number of movies original to streaming services, and several that have already made their way to such services despite their recent releases.

The Golden Globes, which are generally a strong signifier of who will take home the gold on Oscar night, were held just over two weeks ago and offered up a big night for streaming, though more heavily in television categories than film.

Netflix received a number of nominations, while several other nominees have worked their way onto major services like Hulu, HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video.

Here’s a look at where you can stream this year’s Oscar-nominated movies.

"The Father"

"The Father," starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman, picked up six Oscar nominations, four of them being in major categories.

The movie began playing in theaters on Feb. 26 and will become available to rent on premium on-demand platforms and in the coming weeks for digital rental.

The movie tells the story of a man battling dementia as his daughter tries to cope.

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

One of the Oscar race's more recent entries, "Judas and the Black Messiah" earned a handful of major nominations.

The film is wrapped up in Warner Bros.' streaming deal for the year of 2021, meaning it became was available for free on HBO Max until recently, as it's only offered for a month. It's still running in theaters and is expected to become available for rental in the coming weeks.

The story follows the final days of civil rights leader Frank Hampton and the undercover FBI operation that kept an eye on him.

"Mank"

"Mank" was an early favorite for the Academy Awards and scored 10 nominations, the most of any best picture nominee.

The movie is a Netflix original, meaning that's the only place it can be viewed, though it's free to all subscribers.

The Hollywood tale follows screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz as he struggles to create the screenplay for "Citizen Kane."

"Minari"

While "Minari" was expected to land a few nods from the Academy, the movie surprised by picking up a total of six nominations.

The flick is available to rent for $19.99 on digital platforms.

The story sees a family of Korean immigrants find their place in America in the 1980s.

"Nomadland"

Having picked up multiple Golden Globes, "Nomadland" is currently the favorite to win best picture.

The movie can be seen in theaters and streamed on Hulu, though it's not an original to the streamer, as it was released by Disney's Searchlight Pictures.

The movie examines the life of a modern American nomad, who moves from location to location, living only in her van.

"Promising Young Woman"

One of the year's empowering, female-forward stories, "Promising Young Woman" is available for $19.99 rental on digital platforms and picked up five nominations for Academy Awards.

The movie tells the story of Cassie, a friend in mourning who sets out to scare sleazy men straight.

"Sound of Metal"

"Sound of Metal" earned itself a number of high-profile nominations this year, and can now be streamed on Amazon Prime Video for free.

The movie is not a Prime original, however, having hit theaters shortly before hitting the streamer.

Riz Ahmed plays a metal drummer who loses his hearing in the movie.

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Legendary screenwriter took another stab at directing with "The Trial of the Chicago 7," which earned six nominations. The movie is a Netflix original, and can exclusively be streamed on the platform.

Based on a true story, the movie chronicles the trial of the men considered responsible for a riot that occurred at the 1968 Democratic National Convention.

