Oscars 2021: What to know about the 93rd annual Academy Awards

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, awards season will continue on with its next event — the 93rd annual Academy Awards.

The star-studded show is set to air live and in-person from Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre and Union Station. It'll honor Hollywood’s greatest films released between Jan. 1, 2020, and Feb. 28, 2021.

Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming Academy Awards.

Where can I watch?

The Oscars will air on April 25 at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on ABC.

Who is hosting?

No hosts have been announced for this year’s Oscars yet, though the Academy could follow suit with a hostless event like the last two years.

In 2019, the Academy Awards went hostless for the first time following the firing of Kevin Hart after controversial tweets -- which were largely from 2009 and 2011 -- surfaced and he was accused of homophobia.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, ABC Senior Vice President of Alternative Series, Specials and Late-Night Programming Robert Mills spoke about potentially going hostless for the third year in a row.

"I think the producers... have done the best possible version of the hostless Oscars," Mills told the outlet in February. "Going forward, you'll look at if you can get the right host, that would be great. If not, there is a way to do it hostless. It's great having a host."

Will there be any virtual elements?

On March 18, it was announced that the show will be held in-person without an option for attendees to participate via video chat.

Only the nominees, their guests and the show's presenters will be present at Los Angeles' Union Station, a letter sent to this year's nominees said.

"We are going to great lengths to provide a safe and enjoyable evening for all of you in person, as well as for all the millions of film fans around the world, and we feel the virtual thing will diminish those efforts," reads the note.

The note, which was obtained by Fox News, was sent by producers Steven Soderbergh, Jesse Collins and Stacy Sher.

The trio explained that there would be on-site coronavirus precautions and testing with different protocols in place for attendees currently in Los Angeles and those that will be traveling in.

Additional elements of the show will be taped live from Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre.

What films are nominated for best picture?

Eight films are in the running for best picture this year:

"The Father"

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Mank"

"Minari"

"Nomadland"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Sound of Metal"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"