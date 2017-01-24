Oscar nominations: 'La La Land' leads with 14 nods

The candy-colored love letter to musicals "La La Land" has landed a record-tying 14 Academy Awards nominations, matching it with "Titanic" and "All About Eve" for most nominations ever.

"La La Land" has earned nods for best picture, its stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, its songs and its 32-year-old writer-director, Damien Chazelle.

The other nominees for best picture are: "Moonlight," ''Arrival," ''Manchester by the Sea," ''Hell or High Water," ''Lion," ''Fences," ''Hidden Figures" and "Hacksaw Ridge."



Other nominees included:

- Best actor in a motion picture: Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"; Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge"; Ryan Gosling, "La La Land;" Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic"; Denzel Washington, "Fences."

- Best actress in a motion picture: Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"; Ruth Negga, "Loving"; Natalie Portman, "Jackie"; Emma Stone, "La La Land"; Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins."

- Best supporting actor in a motion picture: Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"; Jeff Bridges, "Hell or High Water"; Lucas Hedges, "Manchester by the Sea"; Dev Patel, "Lion"; Michael Shannon, "Nocturnal Animals."

- Best supporting actress in a motion picture: Viola Davis, "Fences"; Naomie Harris, "Moonlight"; Nicole Kidman, "Lion"; Octavia Spencer, "Hidden Figures"; Michelle Williams, "Manchester by the Sea."

- Best directing: Denis Villeneuve, "Arrival"; Mel Gibson, "Hacksaw Ridge"; Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"; Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea"; Barry Jenkins, "Moonlight."

- Best foreign language film: "Land of Mine," Denmark; "A Man Called Ove," Sweden; "The Salesman," Iran; "Tanna," Australia; "Toni Erdmann," Germany.

- Best documentary feature: "Fire at Sea," ''I Am Not Your Negro," ''Life, Animated," ''O.J.: Made in America," ''13th."

- Best animated feature: "Kubo and the Two Strings," ''Moana," ''My Life as a Zucchini," ''The Red Turtle," ''Zootopia."

- Best original song include: "Audition (The Fools Who Dream)" from "La La Land," ''Can't Stop the Feeling!" from "Trolls," ''City of Stars" from "La La Land," ''The Empty Chair" from "Jim: The James Foley Story," ''How Far I'll Go" from "Moana."

The full list of the nominees are listed on The Academy's website.

The 89th Annual Academy Awards will be presented in a Feb. 26 ceremony hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel and aired live on ABC.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.