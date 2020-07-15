Orlando Bloom asks fans for help finding missing dog: 'My heart is already broken'

Orlando Bloom needs some help from his fans.

On Wednesday, the 43-year-old actor took to Instagram to announce that his dog, Mighty, has gone missing.

Bloom shared a handful of photos of his pooch and asked his followers to help the pup find it's way home.

"MIGHTY IS MISSING," the star announced. "In Montecito California he is chipped and his collar has a number to call – if you take him to your local vet or shelter or police station he can be traced back to me for a reward."

He continued: "Please only send REAL INFO my heart is already broken so please don’t add insult to injury."

Mighty and Nugget, an identical pup Bloom shares with fiancée Katy Perry often make appearances on Bloom's Instagram.

Early in the year, Bloom shared a photo of himself and Perry, 35, cuddled up with the dogs in the snow.

"Motley crew 2020," he captioned the post.

In the pic, both pups are covered in snow while Bloom and Perry smile for the camera.