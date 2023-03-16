Oprah Winfrey gives advice on whether Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should attend King Charles' coronation

Oprah Winfrey said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should "do what they feel is best for them and for their family" when asked by friend Gayle King whether the couple should attend King Charles III’s coronation.

"It’s been reported that Meghan and Harry have received an invitation to the coronation," King said during a "CBS Mornings" interview with Winfrey this week. "Do you think they should go? Do you think they should not go? Is it something you’d like to comment on? I'm listening."

"I think they should do what they feel is best for them and for their family," Winfrey replied. "That’s what I think. That’s what the bottom line it comes down to. What do you feel like is the right thing for you?"

But, Winfrey added, "they haven’t asked me."

The couple caused a stir in 2021 when they gave a sit-down interview with Winfrey, making bombshell allegations against the palace, including worries from someone about how "dark" their first baby Archie would be.

Winfrey also attended their extravagant royal wedding at Windsor Castle in 2018.

Earlier this month, a spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed the couple had been invited to the May 6 coronation for Harry’s father, but they haven’t given an answer yet.

May 6 also happens to be Archie’s fourth birthday.

Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, told Closer Weekly recently he believes Harry may attend the coronation alone, but that Markle will likely stay behind in California with their two children.

"I don’t think Meghan’s brave or strong enough to be there. She'd have to look in the eyes of a family she’s pushed under the bus," he said. "But I think Harry may come alone, and she’s probably told him she won’t be able to be by his side with him if he does attend.

"It’s likely to be incredibly uncomfortable for them if they attend, particularly Meghan."

Since their interview with Winfrey, the couple has continued to make waves, determined to give their reasons for why they stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and settled in the U.S.

Harry’s tell-all memoir, which was published in January, and their Netflix documentary series, which came out late last year, both contained further allegations of mistreatment by the palace.