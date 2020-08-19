Oprah Winfrey explains 'using Whiteness as a weapon' on her Apple TV+ show

Oprah Winfrey explored the concept of “using Whiteness as a weapon" on an episode of her Apple TV+ show earlier this month.

In an episode of “The Oprah Winfrey Conversation” titled "How to Be an Antiracist,” Winfrey, 66, discussed the infamous incident in May when a White woman named Amy Cooper called the police on a Black man named Christian Cooper who was bird watching in New York City’s Central Park.

The woman claimed Christian was “threatening” her and her dog.

“That [incident] brought to life, I think, this idea of using Whiteness as a weapon,” Winfrey said in a discussion with the “How to Be an Antiracist” author, Ibram X. Kendi and a group of five White guests.

The OWN magazine founder continued to call Amy a “great teacher.” “I think she happens to be here to show us in a way that just talking about it a lot of people might not have recognized Whiteness as a weapon,” she said.

In a viral video, Amy warned Christian during the incident that she was going to call law enforcement and “tell them there’s an African American man threatening my life” after he asked her to put her dog on its leash. Dogs must be on a leash in the Ramble, a secluded section of Central Park popular with birdwatchers.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said in a statement last month that his office had charged her with falsely reporting the confrontation, a misdemeanor. She was ordered to appear in court on Oct. 14.

Christian, however, told the New York Times that he was not going to cooperate with the investigation, claiming she had “suffered enough.”

One of the White female guests during Winfrey’s Apple TV+ show admitted she had “racist” thoughts about a Black man while she was walking in the park with her children. She then questioned why that was the case.

Winfrey responded, “Because everything in your world has told you that when you see a Black man, danger, danger, danger. That’s why. Your world is television, news, society, the world.”

She then addressed White privilege.

“A lot of White people still don’t get why they’re considered White privileged, because they’re — particularly middle class and working-class White people say, ‘Look, I don’t have any privilege, because I have to work as hard as anybody,’ you know, they don’t understand that the Whiteness itself gets you through life in ways that Blackness cannot,” Winfrey said..