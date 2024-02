Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

According to Emily Blunt, "every penny" spent on a Christopher Nolan production goes towards the screen, so his actors shouldn't expect the most luxurious accommodations while filming.

Appearing with her "Oppenheimer" castmates Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Thursday, the actress spoke about a freak accident that Murphy had over the course of filming.

Murphy had lost a significant amount of weight to portray the titular character, physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, and was going to sleep hungry, so Blunt wanted to help make him a bit more comfortable.

"I just felt Cillian needed, probably even more than food, was sleep on this movie. So I got him this very beautiful pillow," she said. "He was really luxuriating in this pillow one night and he woke up in the middle of the night — this is what he told me the next day — and he went to fluff himself back down in the pillow."

"The cool side," Murphy chimed in.

"The cool side, flipped it. And smashed his head open on the bedside table," Blunt continued. "So [he] came to work, and they had to, like, glue his head shut."

"I was a bit shocked, you know. I was having a great sleep," Murphy said with a laugh. "I have this amazing pillow… You know, it was a strange bed, a strange table… Bang."

The Irish actor noted that he was waking up in the early hours of the morning to start filming anyway, so he called in the movie's makeup designer for repairs. "She glued my head and covered it all up, and you don't even see it in the movie, I think," Murphy said.

"Oppenheimer," which received 13 Academy Award nominations, was filmed in several locations.

In a previous interview with Fox News Digital, Blunt spoke about living in close quarters with her other co-star, Matt Damon, in real life.

"We do have fun dinner parties. … I love living in the same building," she admitted.

However, the "Devil Wears Prada" star revealed one thing she and Damon will never do as neighbors.

"I've never read lines with Matt Damon, and I never will," Blunt said, laughing with Damon.

"I don’t want your notes or your thoughts, ever," she joked.