©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

'Oppenheimer' star Cillian Murphy refuses to take photos with his fans

'Oppenheimer' had an ensemble cast including Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh and Emily Blunt, in addition to Murphy

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
If you are looking to nab a photo with "Oppenheimer" star Cillian Murphy, you are out of luck.

The Irish actor has implemented a no-photo policy with fans, something he has done for his own health.

"Once I started doing that," he told GQ, "it changed my life. I just think it’s better to say hello and have a little conversation. I tell that to a lot of people, you know, actor friends of mine, and they’re just like, ‘I feel so bad.’ But you don’t need a photo record of everywhere you’ve been in a day."

Cillian Murphy smirks subtly on the carpet in all black for Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy will not take photographs with his fans and tells them that when they ask. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

During his interview with the outlet, Murphy was approached by an admirer that wanted a picture. "Oh, I don't do photos," he told them, before entertaining a brief conversation with the fan.

He also does not enjoy talking about certain aspects of his career, recalling an old quote about the industry: "Acting is like sex – do it, don’t talk about it.'"

He said, "People always used to say to me, ‘He has reservations’ or ‘He’s a difficult interviewee.' Not really! I love talking about work, about art. What I struggle with, and find unnecessary, and unhelpful about what I want to do, is: ‘Tell me about yourself…’ "

Cillian Murphy in a tan shirt and tie and dark jacket on the carpet for 'Oppenheimer'

Cillian Murphy is comfortable with his celebrity fluctuating depending on what projects he is or is not doing. (Julien De Rosa/AFP via Getty Images)

With the success of his movie "Oppenheimer," raking in nearly $1 billion at the box office, Murphy's celebrity is burgeoning. "To me, it always seems to go in waves," Murphy said of his fame. 

"When ‘Peaky [Blinders]’ was at its kind of apex, you’d feel a different energy around, walking around, a little bit like I do now - but then it settles down again," he said, referencing his former television series. "It kind of comes in waves. And then you don’t have something in the cinema for ages, and people forget about it. So. It seems to be like that, and you sort of ride that, and then things go back to normal."

Cillian Murphy soft smiles on the carpet in a black shirt

Cillian Murphy enjoys the time when he is not working and "unemployed." (Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images)

However, Murphy, 47, relishes normal and believes it makes him a better actor.

"I have a couple of friends who are actors but a majority of them are not," Murphy explains. "The majority of my buddies are not in the business. I also love not working. And I think for me a lot of research as an actor is just f---ing living, and, you know, having a normal life doing regular things and just being able to observe, and be, in that sort of lovely flow of humanity," he said.

"If you can’t do that because you’re going from film festival to movie set to promotions … I mean that’s The Bubble. I’m not saying that makes you any better or less as an actor, but it’s just a world that I couldn’t exist in. I find it would be very limiting on what you can experience as a human being, you know?"

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

