ENTERTAINMENT

Emily Blunt apologizes after fat-shaming comments of Chili's server resurface: 'I'm appalled'

The 'Edge of Tomorrow' star admits she was 'old enough to know better'

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Emily Blunt says her ‘Oppenheimer’ character ‘was not an easy woman to be around’ Video

Emily Blunt says her ‘Oppenheimer’ character ‘was not an easy woman to be around’

'Oppenheimer' stars Emily Blunt and Matt Damon tell Fox News Digital what it was like taking on their roles in the Christopher Nolan film.

British actress Emily Blunt is apologizing for fat-shaming a female server in a recently resurfaced interview from 2012. During an appearance on Britain's "Jonathan Ross Show," Blunt referred to her server at a Chili's location as "enormous."

"I just need to address this head on as my jaw was on the floor watching this clip from 12-years ago," the actress said in a statement obtained by People magazine. "I’m appalled that I would say something so insensitive, hurtful, and unrelated to whatever story I was trying to tell on a talk show."

"I’ve always considered myself someone who wouldn’t dream of upsetting anyone so whatever possessed me to say anything like this in that moment is unrecognizable to me or anything I stand for," she clarified.

"And yet it happened, and I said it and I’m so sorry for any hurt caused. I was absolutely old enough to know better," the "Edge of Tomorrow" actress admitted. 

Emily Blunt in a black sparkly gown stares down the camera

Emily Blunt issued an apology after video of the actress resurfaced. While appearing on the "Jonathan Ross Show" in 2012, Blunt called a server "enormous." (Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A representative for Blunt did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Emily Blunt looks at the camera in a red strappy dress with red lipstick

Emily Blunt says she was "old enough" to know at the time that a comment about someone's weight was inappropriate. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

At the time of the interview, Blunt was promoting her film "Looper," which also starred Bruce Willis and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Recalling the filming process in the small town of Thibodaux, Louisiana, Blunt shared during the talk show appearance that she found herself at a Chili's restaurant.

Emily Blunt in a white off-the-shoulder gown smiles and looks to her left on the Oscars carpet

Emily Blunt recently announced she would be stepping away from acting to focus on her family. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

"When you go to Chili's, you can see why so many of our American friends [are] enormous," Ross quipped.

"Well the girl who was serving me was enormous. You know, I think she got freebie meals at Chilis," Blunt joked back.

Emily Blunt in a red gown poses next to husband John Krasinski in a classic tuxedo on the carpet in New York City

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have been married since 2010. (Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images)

Blunt, who is married to actor John Krasinski, recently shared that she would be stepping away from the spotlight in an effort to spend more time with her daughters.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

