Emily Blunt apologizes after fat-shaming comments of Chili's server resurface: 'I'm appalled'

British actress Emily Blunt is apologizing for fat-shaming a female server in a recently resurfaced interview from 2012. During an appearance on Britain's "Jonathan Ross Show," Blunt referred to her server at a Chili's location as "enormous."

"I just need to address this head on as my jaw was on the floor watching this clip from 12-years ago," the actress said in a statement obtained by People magazine. "I’m appalled that I would say something so insensitive, hurtful, and unrelated to whatever story I was trying to tell on a talk show."



"I’ve always considered myself someone who wouldn’t dream of upsetting anyone so whatever possessed me to say anything like this in that moment is unrecognizable to me or anything I stand for," she clarified.

"And yet it happened, and I said it and I’m so sorry for any hurt caused. I was absolutely old enough to know better," the "Edge of Tomorrow" actress admitted.

A representative for Blunt did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

At the time of the interview, Blunt was promoting her film "Looper," which also starred Bruce Willis and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Recalling the filming process in the small town of Thibodaux, Louisiana, Blunt shared during the talk show appearance that she found herself at a Chili's restaurant.

"When you go to Chili's, you can see why so many of our American friends [are] enormous," Ross quipped.

"Well the girl who was serving me was enormous. You know, I think she got freebie meals at Chilis," Blunt joked back.

Blunt, who is married to actor John Krasinski, recently shared that she would be stepping away from the spotlight in an effort to spend more time with her daughters.