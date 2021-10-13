Olivia Wilde poses nude in unretouched photoshoot for skincare campaign: 'Sustainability is sexy'

Olivia Wilde looks stunning in a nude photoshoot for a True Botanicals skincare campaign.

The 37-year-old actress is the company's chief brand ambassador and decided to show off some skin to celebrate her fifth anniversary in the role.

On the brand's Instagram page, Wilde poses topless while tilting her head back in a pool and again while covering her arms with her chest as she gazes into a mirror.

"Sustainability is sexy," Wilde told Vogue in reference to the all-natural skincare line as she posed in a nude mesh bra and underwear set while standing in a bathroom.

"I am someone who has had two babies, I’m in my late thirties, and I love my body now more than I ever have. I enjoy the opportunity to take care of myself. That’s what my beauty ritual is: Taking care of myself and celebrating my body at this stage of my life," Wilde explained.

The actress shares son Otis, 7, and daughter Daisy, 5, with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis.

The photos, by Guy Aroche, are completely unretouched as well which represent "themes of confidence."

"I wish that in this country, we weren’t so terrified of women’s bodies in the way that we are," the director mused.

Of partnering with Wilde on the campaign, the founder of True Botanicals, Hillary Peterson, told Fox News in a statement that "it was so rewarding."

"We're stating, once and for all, that safe, sustainable skincare can in fact be the most indulgent to use and make the biggest difference in how you feel about your skin," she shared.

Wilde and Sudeikis split in November 2020 and she's now in a relationship with singer/actor Harry Styles, 27, after meeting on the set of the movie "Don't Worry Darling." They were first linked to each other in January 2021.

Sudeikis previously addressed their split in GQ’s August issue. "I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year," he said, "and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle."

The "SNL" star told the outlet that from the split you can "either learn from [it] or make excuses about."

"You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it," Sudeikis reasoned.

He's since been linked to his "Ted Lasso" co-star Keeley Hazell.