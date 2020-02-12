Olivia Wilde wants to bring a 'new standard' to filming sex scenes

Olivia Wilde wants to set a new precedent for the way sex scenes are filmed in movies.

The 35-year-old actress took on the role of director for the first time in 2019 with "Booksmart." The experience allowed her to show up to set and do things her way, she explained, which motivated her to push for more change throughout the industry as a whole.

The actress sat down with Katie Couric at the 2020 MAKERS Conference on Monday, where she discussed the changes she made for women who filmed a sex scene on her set.

"I thought, 'OK, I'll finally teach everyone what a closed set means.' And I said to our actresses that are doing this intimate scene, 'When you're on your next film set, I want you to demand what I'm showing you today," she said via Yahoo.

Wilde explained she only kept crew members on set who were needed for that specific scene and put additional security measures in place.

"It takes a lot of effort, but it's one example of providing an example of how things can be and telling these actresses, 'Now go off and demand this new standard,'" she explained.

Wilde said her goal is to "make a better environment" for actors in vulnerable scenes.

Her movie took home the award for best first feature at the 35th Independent Spirit Awards held Saturday.

Last year, Wilde was left "heartbroken" after learning that the lesbian hookup scene in "Booksmart" was cut from airlines while heterosexual scenes remained.

"This is truly a bummer. There is no nudity in this scene. What makes it too obscene for airplane viewing? What airline?" she tweeted.

"I don’t understand it,” Wilde later told Variety on the red carpet at the Academy’s Governors Awards on Sunday night. “There’s censorship, airline to airline, of films, which there must be some kind of governing board to determine. We rate it a certain way. If it’s not X-rated, surely it’s acceptable on an airplane.”

She continued, “There’s insane violence of bodies being smashed in half and yet a love scene between two women is censored from the film. It’s such an integral part of this character’s journey. I don’t understand it. My heart just broke. I’m trying to get to the bottom of it; I want people to experience the entire film.”

