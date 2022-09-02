Olivia Wilde 'had to cut' sexy scenes from 'Don't Worry Darling' trailer: 'People get upset'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Olivia Wilde revealed she "had to cut" sexy scenes from the "Don't Worry Darling" trailer.

Wilde, who directed and stars in the film, admitted shots were removed from the trailer "at the last second" and noted we continue to live in a "really puritanical society."

"There’s a lot that had to be taken out of the trailer," Wilde told The Associated Press. "The MPA came down hard on me and the trailer at the last second and I had to cut some shots, which I was upset about because I thought they took it up another notch. But of course we still live in a really puritanical society."

"I do think the lack of eroticism in American film is kind of new," she added. "Then when it comes to female pleasure, it’s something that we just don’t see very often unless you’re talking about queer cinema. You know, it’s interesting because in a lot of queer films, the female characters are allowed to have more pleasure."

Wilde noted she wanted the film to be "provocative."

"Audiences aren’t as puritanical as corporations think they are," she maintained. "And yet people get upset. I mean, people are upset with me already over this. I think it’s a testament to the film. We want to be provocative. The idea is not to make you feel safe."

The movie, which is set to be theatrically released on Sept. 23, has already faced controversy and continues to make headlines.

After casting Shia LaBeouf as the lead, the actor bowed out of the film and was replaced by Harry Styles.

Recently, Wilde seemingly said the LaBeouf had actually been fired.

LaBeouf responded via email to Variety saying he actually quit the film.

In emails shared with the outlet, LaBeouf wrote to Wilde, "You and I both know the reasons for my exit. I quit your film because your actors and I couldn't find time to rehearse."

The casting drama didn't stop there. Reports surfaced during and after filming that lead actress Florence Pugh was not happy with Wilde's budding romantic relationship with Styles.

Pugh has never commented on the rumors.

As for Wilde, she just wants people to go see the movie.

"Every filmmaker longs for people to see their film," she told The Associated Press. "That’s all you want is for people to see it. If people are excited about a film, for whatever reason, what you hope is that it gets them in the door."

"Whether you are a 1950s car fanatic and that’s what’s going to get you into this movie, or if you are simply going because you’re a fan of our incredible cast, all I care about is that you have the chance to see it, and I hope that people then have the instinct to share it," Wilde added. "What I really hope is that people see it again. I think that it’s a real second watch film. There’s a lot of Easter eggs in there."

