Olivia Jade shares celebratory post ringing in 2021, asks fans to 'keep the vibes good' in the new year

Olivia Jade Giannulli shared a celebratory New Year’s post days after her mom, Lori Loughlin, was released from prison for her role in the college admissions scandal.

The 21-year-old influencer took to Instagram on Saturday to share a video of herself in a black dress celebrating 2021 with a drink in her hand while dancing with friends. The post also contained a few photos of the festivities, which took place on a balcony overlooking the ocean.

"2021 let’s just keep the vibes good, k?" she captioned the post.

The star has a good reason to want to say goodbye to 2020 given that it was the year she and her family faced a great deal of controversy that saw her mom go to prison for two months. Meanwhile, her dad, Mossimo Giannulli, continues to serve out a five-month sentence in California for his part in the nationwide scam.

Olivia Jade was likely in good spirits thanks to being reunited with her mother last week after she was released. According to a source who spoke to People magazine, Loughlin immediately went from the prison to meet with Olivia and her other daughter, Isabella, for a tearful and emotional reunion.

The actress was handed a two-month term behind bars in August after she and her fashion designer husband pleaded guilty to charges stemming from $500,000 payments to scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer to get their daughters recruited onto the University of Southern California's crew team. The two had never participated in the sport.

Loughlin's release means she's one step closer to putting the nationwide scandal behind her, although it's important to note her sentence isn't officially complete now that she's been released. In their plea agreement, Loughlin agreed to serve two months and pay a $150,000 fine along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli, meanwhile, was ordered to pay a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service in addition to a five-month prison sentence.

During her mom’s lockup, the 21-year-old made headlines for her first-ever interview about the nationwide scandal. Speaking to Jada Pinkett Smith on the "Red Table Talk," Olivia spoke up about her parents serving prison time, not being angry at them and the backlash she faced online because of her privilege.

"It's been hard, I think, for anybody," the former University of Southern California student admitted. "No matter what the situation is, you don't want to see your parents go to prison. But I think it's necessary for us to move on and move forward."

Olivia described feeling "embarrassed" and "ashamed" when the bribery scandal broke in March 2019. She also claimed she's since learned from her family's "mistake."

She said: "I think that what hasn't been super public is that there is no justifying or excusing what happened because what happened was wrong. And I think every single person in my family can be like, 'That was messed up. That was a big mistake.' But I think what's so important to me is to learn from the mistake, not to now be shamed and punished and never given a second chance because I'm 21. I feel like I deserve a second chance to redeem myself, to show I've grown."

Olivia Jade's comeback story continues after she hinted last week that she's considering a return to YouTube.